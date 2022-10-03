Is Bitfarms Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: BITF) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.36 million shares of the Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.40M. BITF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.36, offering almost -791.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.81% since then. We note from Bitfarms Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.32 million.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.21% year-to-date, but still down -1.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is -19.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts

Bitfarms Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.00 percent over the past six months and at a -330.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%.

BITF Dividends

Bitfarms Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.77% of Bitfarms Ltd. shares, and 16.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.18%. Bitfarms Ltd. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.55% of the shares, which is about 13.04 million shares worth $48.9 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.28% or 2.55 million shares worth $2.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 7.48 million shares worth $21.55 million, making up 3.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $1.94 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.