Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.29 or 11.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $320.51M. CTV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -269.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.22% since then. We note from Innovid Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 458.61K.

Innovid Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innovid Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Instantly CTV has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.14 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.25% year-to-date, but still up 29.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) is -26.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTV is forecast to be at a low of $2.70 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Innovid Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.13 percent over the past six months and at a 95.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Innovid Corp. to make $36.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.73% of Innovid Corp. shares, and 61.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.30%. Innovid Corp. stock is held by 57 institutions, with SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.40% of the shares, which is about 17.7 million shares worth $106.89 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 7.49% or 9.89 million shares worth $59.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Global Advantage Fund and Baron Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.4 million shares worth $20.51 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $9.66 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.