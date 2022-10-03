If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA)

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.63, and it changed around $1.16 or 1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.79B. PRTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.32, offering almost -22.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.26% since then. We note from Prothena Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 602.21K.

Prothena Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRTA as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prothena Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Instantly PRTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.00 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.73% year-to-date, but still up 97.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 119.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRTA is forecast to be at a low of $52.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Prothena Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 65.79 percent over the past six months and at a -286.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -189.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -131.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -75.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Prothena Corporation plc to make $19.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.10%. Prothena Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by 149.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.60% per year for the next five years.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 04.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.49% of Prothena Corporation plc shares, and 99.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.58%. Prothena Corporation plc stock is held by 254 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 24.75% of the shares, which is about 11.58 million shares worth $423.64 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 13.06% or 6.11 million shares worth $223.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $41.38 million, making up 3.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $53.14 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.