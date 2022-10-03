If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV)

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around -$0.47 or -17.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $441.39M. GROV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.50, offering almost -458.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.64, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -17.86% since then. We note from Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.48 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.30% year-to-date, but still down -24.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is -54.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.87% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares, and 20.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.35%. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Sculptor Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 22.36% of the shares, which is about 9.64 million shares worth $21.59 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 7.03% or 3.2 million shares worth $7.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $1.83 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $1.68 million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.