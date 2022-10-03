If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 4.21 million shares of the Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -10.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.40M. MF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -6011.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Missfresh Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.49 million.

Missfresh Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Missfresh Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1200 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.30% year-to-date, but still down -1.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is -29.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MF is forecast to be at a low of $26.66 and a high of $26.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29522.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29522.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $296.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Missfresh Limited to make $318.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Missfresh Limited shares, and 5.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.09%. Missfresh Limited stock is held by 13 institutions, with Genesis Fortune Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.81% of the shares, which is about 7.87 million shares worth $0.67 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP, with 2.99% or 6.17 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 3.5 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $90732.0, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.