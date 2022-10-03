How To Invest In Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 13.22 million shares of the Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.39B. PTON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.36, offering almost -1333.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.59% since then. We note from Peloton Interactive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.18 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Instantly PTON has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.85 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.62% year-to-date, but still down -18.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is -31.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Peloton Interactive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.77 percent over the past six months and at a 54.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $722.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Peloton Interactive Inc. to make $778.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.90%.

PTON Dividends

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.56% of Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, and 89.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.32%. Peloton Interactive Inc. stock is held by 700 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 85.61% of the shares, which is about 25.77 million shares worth $680.82 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 52.85% or 15.91 million shares worth $420.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.35 million shares worth $220.54 million, making up 27.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 8.23 million shares worth around $217.41 million, which represents about 27.34% of the total shares outstanding.