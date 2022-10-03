How To Invest In Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 2.01 million shares of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around $0.27 or 13.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.01B. CIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.57, offering almost -12.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.13% since then. We note from Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.26 on Friday, 09/30/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.33% year-to-date, but still down -9.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is -12.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.40%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.77 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 13.77% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, and 21.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.43%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock is held by 208 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.66% of the shares, which is about 82.92 million shares worth $192.37 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.17% or 46.49 million shares worth $107.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 32.73 million shares worth $75.94 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund held roughly 7.34 million shares worth around $17.02 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.