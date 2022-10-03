How To Invest In AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $449.30M. AMTD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -984.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.13% since then. We note from AMTD IDEA Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.44 million.

AMTD IDEA Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMTD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5782 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.46% year-to-date, but still down -17.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is -33.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40790.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMTD is forecast to be at a low of $69.90 and a high of $69.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5773.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5773.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD IDEA Group shares, and 0.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.89%. AMTD IDEA Group stock is held by 4 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 1.28 million shares worth $3.02 million.

The former held 21946.0 shares worth $25457.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.