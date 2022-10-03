Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $19.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $338.80M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.35, offering almost -779.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.65% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Heliogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HLGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heliogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0500 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.02% year-to-date, but still up 34.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -22.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLGN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -921.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -168.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 200.50%, up from the previous year.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.22% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 45.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.59%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.06% of the shares, which is about 26.6 million shares worth $139.91 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.43% or 6.48 million shares worth $34.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $30.51 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $11.92 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.