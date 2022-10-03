Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS)

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) were traded, and its beta was 2.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.50M. PHAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.10, offering almost -2177.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.56% since then. We note from PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.30K.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PHAS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

Instantly PHAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8730 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 79.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.26% year-to-date, but still down -77.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is -83.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.67 day(s).

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.67 percent over the past six months and at a 61.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $830k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $830k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -92.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.70%.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.91% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 69.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.12%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.64% of the shares, which is about 6.64 million shares worth $8.77 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 9.05% or 4.41 million shares worth $5.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $1.53 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.74 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.