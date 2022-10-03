Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL)

In the last trading session, 2.38 million shares of the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.60M. LGHL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.44, offering almost -144.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Instantly LGHL has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 53.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.24% year-to-date, but still down -50.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) is -38.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares, and 1.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.14%. Lion Group Holding Ltd. stock is held by 12 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.37% or 0.14 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11889.0 shares worth $12126.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.