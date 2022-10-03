Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE)

In the last trading session, 10.78 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around -$0.19 or -6.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60B. APE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -287.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -6.64% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.19 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.03 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.83% year-to-date, but still down -24.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is -44.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.66%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Aug 30, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 0.27 million shares worth $0.73 million.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF, with 0.03% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Aug 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.