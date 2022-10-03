Future Outlook And Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $826.10M. PGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.50, offering almost -1806.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.42% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.03 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0499 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.77% year-to-date, but still down -9.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) is -84.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Pagaya Technologies Ltd. to make $182 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, and 22.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.76%.