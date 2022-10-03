FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 31.55 million shares of the FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $1.52 or 82.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.19M. FNGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.25, offering almost -174.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.6% since then. We note from FingerMotion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 202.78K.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Instantly FNGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 82.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.77 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.60% year-to-date, but still up 410.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) is 262.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 15.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.77% of FingerMotion Inc. shares, and 1.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.87%. FingerMotion Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Spire Wealth Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Andesa Financial Management Inc., with 0.24% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 52950.0 shares worth $75189.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.