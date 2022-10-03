Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 28.18 million shares of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around -$0.06 or -9.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $230.47M. FFIE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.71, offering almost -1417.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.81% since then. We note from Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.22 million.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.04% year-to-date, but still down -17.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -43.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FFIE is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1462.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1462.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.25 percent over the past six months and at a -70.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.21% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, and 25.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.81%. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.92% of the shares, which is about 11.72 million shares worth $58.48 million.

Anatole Investment Management Limited, with 2.52% or 6.0 million shares worth $29.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.84 million shares worth $44.09 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $11.54 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.