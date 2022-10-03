Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) Stock Forecast 2022: $17.20 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.85 million shares of the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.49, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.28B. DB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.70, offering almost -122.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.07% since then. We note from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.34 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.04 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.80% year-to-date, but still down -11.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is -10.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DB is forecast to be at a low of $8.83 and a high of $17.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.50 percent over the past six months and at a -9.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.40%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings are expected to increase by 62.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.01% per year for the next five years.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 2.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.25% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, and 38.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.35%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock is held by 609 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.66% of the shares, which is about 117.02 million shares worth $880.59 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with 3.99% or 82.41 million shares worth $620.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 87.19 million shares worth $656.11 million, making up 4.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 26.45 million shares worth around $199.06 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.