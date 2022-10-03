Could Porch Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PRCH) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.25, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.49M. PRCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.50, offering almost -1122.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Porch Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Porch Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PRCH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Porch Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Instantly PRCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.38 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.57% year-to-date, but still up 11.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) is 4.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRCH is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -611.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Porch Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.60 percent over the past six months and at a 39.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -320.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 66.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Porch Group Inc. to make $91.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.80%.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.50% of Porch Group Inc. shares, and 99.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.13%. Porch Group Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Vulcan Value Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.98% of the shares, which is about 12.87 million shares worth $89.39 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC, with 9.84% or 9.75 million shares worth $67.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 8.14 million shares worth $30.1 million, making up 8.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 5.7 million shares worth around $39.57 million, which represents about 5.75% of the total shares outstanding.