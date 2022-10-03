Could GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.08 million shares of the GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were traded, and its beta was -0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.13, and it changed around -$0.33 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.75B. GME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.92, offering almost -154.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.8% since then. We note from GameStop Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.64 million.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.69 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is -12.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.17 day(s).

GameStop Corp. (GME) estimates and forecasts

GameStop Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.66 percent over the past six months and at a -27.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect GameStop Corp. to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.50%.

GME Dividends

GameStop Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 06 and December 12.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.63% of GameStop Corp. shares, and 27.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.18%. GameStop Corp. stock is held by 361 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 31.31% of the shares, which is about 23.83 million shares worth $992.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 27.43% or 20.88 million shares worth $869.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 7.54 million shares worth $313.93 million, making up 9.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 7.14 million shares worth around $218.3 million, which represents about 9.38% of the total shares outstanding.