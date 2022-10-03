Could Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (NYSE: SBS) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 4.62 million shares of the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.10, and it changed around $1.99 or 21.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.88B. SBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.00, offering almost 0.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.02% since then. We note from Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SBS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Instantly SBS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 21.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.08 on Friday, 09/30/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.54% year-to-date, but still up 4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is -2.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.61, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBS is forecast to be at a low of $9.63 and a high of $12.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.80%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo earnings are expected to increase by 136.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.71% per year for the next five years.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 1.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, and 11.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.82%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock is held by 205 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.84% of the shares, which is about 5.72 million shares worth $56.21 million.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation, with 0.83% or 5.66 million shares worth $55.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $37.11 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF held roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $26.01 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.