Could Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million shares of the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.67M. AGTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -1077.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27. We note from Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AGTC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Instantly AGTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3097 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.71% year-to-date, but still down -7.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is -32.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -84.60%, down from the previous year.

AGTC Dividends

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, and 18.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.52%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock is held by 56 institutions, with Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.65% of the shares, which is about 2.36 million shares worth $0.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.93% or 1.98 million shares worth $0.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 1.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.