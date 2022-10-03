Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 3.71 million shares of the Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $464.50M. CORZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.98, offering almost -1052.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.08% since then. We note from Core Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.55 million.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.13% year-to-date, but still down -9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) is -40.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) estimates and forecasts

Core Scientific Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.20 percent over the past six months and at a -777.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $164.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Core Scientific Inc. to make $180.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.11% of Core Scientific Inc. shares, and 9.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.18%. Core Scientific Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 3.18 million shares worth $26.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.95% or 3.08 million shares worth $25.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.22 million shares worth $7.78 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $24.66 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.