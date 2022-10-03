Can COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 15.06 million shares of the COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around -$0.02 or -19.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.18M. COMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.09, offering almost -2512.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

Instantly COMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0979 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.83% year-to-date, but still down -11.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) is -40.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect COMSovereign Holding Corp. to make $18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.90%.

COMS Dividends

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.91% of COMSovereign Holding Corp. shares, and 9.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.27%. COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Buckingham Strategic Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 2.64 million shares worth $2.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.19% or 1.77 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.