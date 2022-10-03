Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) have been traded, and its beta is 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.44, and it changed around $2.43 or 6.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.15B. CPE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.48, offering almost -77.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.59% since then. We note from Callon Petroleum Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Instantly CPE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.80 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.90% year-to-date, but still up 5.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is -17.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Callon Petroleum Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.74 percent over the past six months and at a 80.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 187.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $715.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Callon Petroleum Company to make $735.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $341.23 million and $552.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 109.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.90%. Callon Petroleum Company earnings are expected to increase by 111.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.98% of Callon Petroleum Company shares, and 71.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.51%. Callon Petroleum Company stock is held by 331 institutions, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.97% of the shares, which is about 11.7 million shares worth $691.28 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.33% or 7.61 million shares worth $449.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $132.0 million, making up 5.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $72.9 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.