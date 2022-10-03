Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Stock Forecast: $20.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.36 million shares of the Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around $0.37 or 12.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.41M. CALA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.80, offering almost -1223.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.51% since then. We note from Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32450.000000000004 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.81K.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CALA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Calithera Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.65 for the current quarter.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Instantly CALA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.67 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.90% year-to-date, but still up 5.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) is -24.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CALA is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -504.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -141.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

Calithera Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.61 percent over the past six months and at a 58.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -92.30%, down from the previous year.

4 analysts expect Calithera Biosciences Inc. to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -88.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.40%.

CALA Dividends

Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, and 45.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.47%. Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $4.34 million.

BVF Inc., with 0.48% or 0.46 million shares worth $3.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $1.83 million, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 56679.0 shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.