CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were traded, and its beta was 2.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.84, and it changed around -$0.2 or -4.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.68M. CAMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.68, offering almost -178.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.52% since then. We note from CalAmp Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 675.48K.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) trade information

Instantly CAMP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.61% year-to-date, but still down -5.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) is -37.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.33 day(s).

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) estimates and forecasts

CalAmp Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.47 percent over the past six months and at a -200.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect CalAmp Corp. to make $77.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%. CalAmp Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -43.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

CAMP Dividends

CalAmp Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 19 and December 23.

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.34% of CalAmp Corp. shares, and 82.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.95%. CalAmp Corp. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.70% of the shares, which is about 3.96 million shares worth $15.22 million.

Trigran Investments Inc, with 8.76% or 3.25 million shares worth $12.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $10.32 million, making up 7.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $4.02 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.