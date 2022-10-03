BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 2.3 million shares of the BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.27, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53B. BTRS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.01, offering almost -18.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.39% since then. We note from BTRS Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

Instantly BTRS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.35 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.41% year-to-date, but still up 60.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is 36.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

BTRS Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.80 percent over the past six months and at a -17.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. to make $43.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.59 million and $31.73 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.10%.

BTRS Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -258.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.80% per year for the next five years.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.41% of BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, and 79.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.73%. BTRS Holdings Inc. stock is held by 191 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.73% of the shares, which is about 28.37 million shares worth $212.19 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with 8.90% or 14.25 million shares worth $106.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.74 million shares worth $20.49 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $18.93 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.