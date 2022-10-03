Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.74, and it changed around $0.27 or 10.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $508.00M. BHIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -264.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.96% since then. We note from Benson Hill Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 761.99K.

Benson Hill Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BHIL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Benson Hill Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Instantly BHIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.02 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.41% year-to-date, but still up 10.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) is -22.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHIL is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -264.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -82.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Benson Hill Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.17 percent over the past six months and at a 28.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 133.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Benson Hill Inc. to make $78.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 144.90%.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.57% of Benson Hill Inc. shares, and 16.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.81%. Benson Hill Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.49% of the shares, which is about 5.1 million shares worth $16.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.52% or 3.12 million shares worth $10.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.91 million shares worth $10.71 million, making up 1.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $5.92 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.