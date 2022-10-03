Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 7.65 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.09, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $494.87M. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.06, offering almost -393.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.08% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.99 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.15 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.23% year-to-date, but still down -8.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -36.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.73, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -63.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 67.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.97 percent over the past six months and at a -592.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -540.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.80%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 29.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.63% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 82.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.58%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 307 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.65% of the shares, which is about 12.51 million shares worth $76.2 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.41% or 8.32 million shares worth $50.7 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.0 million shares worth $42.63 million, making up 8.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 5.91 million shares worth around $35.99 million, which represents about 7.39% of the total shares outstanding.