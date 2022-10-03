Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.26, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.82B. BLDP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.66, offering almost -214.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.15% since then. We note from Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended BLDP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.85 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.27% year-to-date, but still down -4.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is -21.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDP is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -411.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.42 percent over the past six months and at a -56.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. to make $31.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.77 million and $28.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -94.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.03% per year for the next five years.

BLDP Dividends

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.65% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, and 33.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.10%. Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock is held by 438 institutions, with Public Investment Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.26% of the shares, which is about 9.71 million shares worth $113.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.73% or 8.15 million shares worth $94.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.38 million shares worth $33.87 million, making up 1.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $27.48 million, which represents about 1.11% of the total shares outstanding.