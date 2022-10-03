ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -83.51%

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.80M. WTRH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -1420.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.67% since then. We note from ASAP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.13 million.

ASAP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTRH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ASAP Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) trade information

Instantly WTRH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2025 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.27% year-to-date, but still down -13.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is -43.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTRH is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1233.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ASAP Inc. (WTRH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -31.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ASAP Inc. to make $27.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.80%. ASAP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -129.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

WTRH Dividends

ASAP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.97% of ASAP Inc. shares, and 23.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.65%. ASAP Inc. stock is held by 63 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.20% of the shares, which is about 4.2 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., with 2.04% or 3.9 million shares worth $0.57 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.62 million shares worth $0.38 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.