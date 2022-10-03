Are Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 14.1 million shares of the Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) were traded, and its beta was 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. TELL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.53, offering almost -173.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.56% since then. We note from Tellurian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 32.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.99 million.

Tellurian Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended TELL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tellurian Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Instantly TELL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.40% year-to-date, but still up 2.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) is -40.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TELL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -318.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Tellurian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.91 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 322.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $48.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Tellurian Inc. to make $56.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 90.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.60%.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.95% of Tellurian Inc. shares, and 36.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.58%. Tellurian Inc. stock is held by 311 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.68% of the shares, which is about 28.77 million shares worth $152.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.00% or 25.83 million shares worth $136.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 27.12 million shares worth $80.81 million, making up 6.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.8 million shares worth around $67.83 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.