Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Share Price Might Move Up By 107.22%

In today’s recent session, 2.13 million shares of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.88, and it changed around -$8.42 or -12.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.19B. APLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.00, offering almost -16.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.62% since then. We note from Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.89 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.46% year-to-date, but still up 17.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is 12.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.86 day(s).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.42 percent over the past six months and at a 33.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $23.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3,288.00%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -92.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.30% per year for the next five years.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.67% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 90.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.82%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 330 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.33% of the shares, which is about 14.2 million shares worth $721.47 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, with 8.87% or 9.45 million shares worth $480.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 3.79 million shares worth $165.05 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $131.08 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.