An Analysis Of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.17, and it changed around $0.33 or 4.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $366.18M. GLUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.57, offering almost -237.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.95% since then. We note from Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 195.71K.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

Instantly GLUE has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.10 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.99% year-to-date, but still up 12.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) is 3.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.47 day(s).

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.73 percent over the past six months and at a 22.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.20% in the next quarter.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 99.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.59%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 101 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.51% of the shares, which is about 7.7 million shares worth $108.0 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.99% or 6.99 million shares worth $98.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $23.71 million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $11.23 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.