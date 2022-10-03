AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 16.34 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.97, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.67B. AMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.23, offering almost -305.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.49% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.48 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Instantly AMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.97 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.29% year-to-date, but still down -12.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is -23.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.95 percent over the past six months and at a 44.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. to make $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.20%.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 35.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.32%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 468 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 47.38 million shares worth $1.17 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.38% or 43.32 million shares worth $1.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 14.86 million shares worth $366.08 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.67 million shares worth around $287.54 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.