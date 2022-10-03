Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) Stock Forecast: $9.00 Per Share In 2022 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.47 million shares of the Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $443.50M. AMRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.24, offering almost -380.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.59% since then. We note from Amarin Corporation plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Amarin Corporation plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AMRN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Amarin Corporation plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Instantly AMRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.91% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.66% year-to-date. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is -7.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMRN is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -725.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Amarin Corporation plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.87 percent over the past six months and at a -235.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Amarin Corporation plc to make $82.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%. Amarin Corporation plc earnings are expected to increase by 140.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.90% per year for the next five years.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 03.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.27% of Amarin Corporation plc shares, and 35.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.70%. Amarin Corporation plc stock is held by 266 institutions, with Sarissa Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.95% of the shares, which is about 24.0 million shares worth $26.16 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 5.25% or 21.17 million shares worth $23.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.07 million shares worth $3.35 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $2.21 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.