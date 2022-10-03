Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.01, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. AMPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.72, offering almost -33.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.31% since then. We note from Altus Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 820.04K.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Instantly AMPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.72 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.36% year-to-date, but still down -6.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is 5.06% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMPS is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Altus Power Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.18 percent over the past six months and at a 1,066.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Altus Power Inc. to make $30.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 51.60%.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.33% of Altus Power Inc. shares, and 36.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.67%. Altus Power Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.76% of the shares, which is about 28.83 million shares worth $214.17 million.

ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with 2.60% or 4.0 million shares worth $29.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $14.17 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $8.71 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.