Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 3.19 million shares of the Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.12, and it changed around $0.52 or 9.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $474.48M. ALLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $112.87, offering almost -1744.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.5% since then. We note from Allakos Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.48 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.49% year-to-date, but still up 16.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 26.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.23 day(s).

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Allakos Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.37 percent over the past six months and at a -20.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.00%. Allakos Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -61.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.50% per year for the next five years.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.33% of Allakos Inc. shares, and 69.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.06%. Allakos Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Rivervest Venture Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.91% of the shares, which is about 4.89 million shares worth $29.91 million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 4.64% or 2.55 million shares worth $15.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $7.02 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $5.31 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.