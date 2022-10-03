Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.58 million shares of the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.26 or -13.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $428.00M. TCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.01, offering almost -133.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.16% since then. We note from Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TCRT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3200 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is -30.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCRT is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -336.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 163.64 percent over the past six months and at a 45.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.60% of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 53.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.10%. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.74% of the shares, which is about 16.7 million shares worth $10.9 million.

MSD Partners, L.P., with 7.02% or 15.15 million shares worth $9.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.98 million shares worth $3.25 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.1 million shares worth around $2.02 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.