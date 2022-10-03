Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 7.73 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.76, and it changed around -$0.3 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.51B. AFRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $176.65, offering almost -841.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.29% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.55 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.81 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.99 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.34% year-to-date, but still down -2.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -19.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.46 percent over the past six months and at a -11.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $359.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $433.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.74% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, and 83.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.64%. Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is held by 497 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.83% of the shares, which is about 24.79 million shares worth $465.09 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.16% or 18.69 million shares worth $350.56 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.93 million shares worth $223.85 million, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 11.86 million shares worth around $222.56 million, which represents about 5.18% of the total shares outstanding.