Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.03, and it changed around -$0.45 or -4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.47M. ABOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.64, offering almost -55.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.89% since then. We note from Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ABOS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Instantly ABOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.97 on Friday, 09/30/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.37% year-to-date, but still up 116.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is 76.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABOS is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 156.52 percent over the past six months and at a 52.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -160.00% in the next quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.10% per year for the next five years.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.73% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 77.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.28%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 24.12% of the shares, which is about 9.77 million shares worth $38.2 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.46% or 3.83 million shares worth $14.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $3.58 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $3.35 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.