Why Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.07, to imply an increase of 4.77% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The HROW share’s 52-week high remains $12.99, putting it -7.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.40. The company has a valuation of $332.05M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 110.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Harrow Health Inc. (HROW), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HROW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) trade information

After registering a 4.77% upside in the last session, Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.11 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 4.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.06%, and 34.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.70%. Short interest in Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) saw shorts transact 0.9 million shares and set a 12.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.63, implying an increase of 27.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HROW has been trading -40.85% off suggested target high and -32.56% from its likely low.

Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harrow Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) shares are 76.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -228.57% against 2.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.90% this quarter before jumping 96.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $22.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.51 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -432.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

HROW Dividends

Harrow Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harrow Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s Major holders

Harrow Health Inc. insiders hold 8.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.39% of the shares at 62.40% float percentage. In total, 57.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Opaleye Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.29 million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd with 1.48 million shares, or about 5.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.78 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.68 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.37 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 2.51 million.