Why EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.21, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The EH share’s 52-week high remains $27.57, putting it -554.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.07. The company has a valuation of $240.90M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 324.25K shares over the past 3 months.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a 1.94% upside in the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.24 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.08%, and -35.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.78%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 6.47 million shares and set a 18.6 days time to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EHang Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are -64.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.15% against 6.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 132.00% compared to the previous financial year.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EHang Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.66% of the shares at 23.88% float percentage. In total, 23.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carmignac Gestion. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 7.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.13 million shares, or about 3.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.54 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 0.42 million shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 3.3 million.