Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.69, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The AVIR share’s 52-week high remains $46.91, putting it -724.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.31. The company has a valuation of $489.23M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 446.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AVIR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the last session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.12 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.90%, and -24.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.35%. Short interest in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) saw shorts transact 2.91 million shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 36.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVIR has been trading -110.9% off suggested target high and -23.02% from its likely low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) shares are -21.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -235.77% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2,700.00% this quarter before falling -64.70% for the next one.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 10.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.00% of the shares at 74.88% float percentage. In total, 67.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.58 million shares (or 15.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.73 million shares, or about 8.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $48.58 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4.53 million shares. This is just over 5.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.26 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 16.31 million.