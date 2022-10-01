Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Dropped -3.03% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.29, to imply an increase of 1.19% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The WFRD share’s 52-week high remains $40.16, putting it -24.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.96. The company has a valuation of $2.48B, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 543.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Weatherford International plc (WFRD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WFRD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

After registering a 1.19% upside in the last session, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.69 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.92%, and 14.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.49%. Short interest in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw shorts transact 3.33 million shares and set a 2.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.75, implying an increase of 33.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WFRD has been trading -70.33% off suggested target high and -17.68% from its likely low.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Weatherford International plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Weatherford International plc (WFRD) shares are -3.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.09% against 11.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 106.60% this quarter before jumping 106.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $945 million and $965 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.90% before jumping 14.00% in the following quarter.

WFRD Dividends

Weatherford International plc has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Weatherford International plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

Weatherford International plc insiders hold 7.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.70% of the shares at 96.68% float percentage. In total, 89.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.81 million shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management Lp with 6.08 million shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $202.59 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Weatherford International plc (WFRD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 7.0 million shares. This is just over 0.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $233.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.56 million, or 0.45% of the shares, all valued at about 96.48 million.