Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Could shrink By -86.19% Or More

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.91, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The VTYX share’s 52-week high remains $41.29, putting it -18.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $1.90B, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 575.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTYX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.28 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.87%, and 71.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.78%. Short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw shorts transact 4.1 million shares and set a 16.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.44, implying an increase of 34.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTYX has been trading -86.19% off suggested target high and -0.26% from its likely low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares are 157.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.78% against 1.90%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 4.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.22% of the shares at 104.16% float percentage. In total, 99.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by venBio Partners LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 9.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Third Point, LLC with 4.31 million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $58.53 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 1.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about 5.89 million.