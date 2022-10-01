ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) Down Almost -30.61% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.04, to imply a decrease of -2.39% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The TBLT share’s 52-week high remains $92.83, putting it -4450.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $28.23M, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

After registering a -2.39% downside in the last session, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -2.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.49%, and -30.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.27%. Short interest in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares are -92.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.78% against 12.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.28 million and $13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.50% before jumping 43.10% in the following quarter.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. insiders hold 18.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.25% of the shares at 8.88% float percentage. In total, 7.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29773.0 shares (or 2.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27407.0 shares, or about 2.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17649.0 shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8237.0, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.