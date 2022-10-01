This Is A Time To Invest In Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply a decrease of -0.11% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ANY share’s 52-week high remains $8.69, putting it -1875.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $30.62M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ANY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the last session, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4980 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.76%, and -30.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.84%. Short interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw shorts transact 1.57 million shares and set a 0.95 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 95.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANY has been trading -2172.73% off suggested target high and -2172.73% from its likely low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 70.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 41.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sphere 3D Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp. insiders hold 12.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.56% of the shares at 13.16% float percentage. In total, 11.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.85 million shares (or 1.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.53 million shares, or about 0.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.11 million.

We also have Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF holds roughly 36421.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19514.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22706.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 24068.0.