There Has Been A 4.80% Incline For Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC). So What’s Next?

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 4.80% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CCNC share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -1118.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $9.30M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

After registering a 4.80% upside in the last session, Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2000 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 4.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.11%, and -40.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.10%. Short interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw shorts transact 95430.0 shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited has its next earnings report out between June 29 and June 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Code Chain New Continent Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Code Chain New Continent Limited insiders hold 30.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.09% of the shares at 8.78% float percentage. In total, 6.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 67321.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $60858.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17695.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12209.0