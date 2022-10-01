Stock Of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Dropped By -7.59 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.02, to imply a decrease of -5.41% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The CNTA share’s 52-week high remains $18.44, putting it -358.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.88. The company has a valuation of $379.21M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CNTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

After registering a -5.41% downside in the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.70 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.37%, and -7.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.30%. Short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw shorts transact 2.8 million shares and set a 28.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 33.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNTA has been trading -173.63% off suggested target high and 0.5% from its likely low.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 12.30% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 3.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.28% of the shares at 88.25% float percentage. In total, 85.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.96 million shares (or 21.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd with 9.96 million shares, or about 10.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $89.36 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 1.58 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 9.1 million.