Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Stock Falling -33.78% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The STRY share’s 52-week high remains $10.90, putting it -631.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $245.89M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 377.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8500 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 3.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.32%, and -33.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.93%. Short interest in Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) saw shorts transact 3.78 million shares and set a 3 days time to cover.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $10.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.01 million.

STRY Dividends

Starry Group Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starry Group Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Starry Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 24.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.34% of the shares at 84.44% float percentage. In total, 63.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.7 million shares (or 14.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tiger Global Management, LLC with 22.02 million shares, or about 14.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $181.88 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 0.96 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 2.06 million.